Das Instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021