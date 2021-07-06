Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Euro Government Inflatio. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2021
06.07.21 06:00
Das Instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|146,291 €
|146,405 €
|-0,114 €
|-0,08%
|06.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1650491795
|LYX042
|147,14 €
|136,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|146,291 €
|-0,08%
|05.07.21
|München
|146,225 €
|0,00%
|05.07.21
|Xetra
|146,305 €
|-0,07%
|05.07.21
|Frankfurt
|145,95 €
|-0,18%
|05.07.21
|Stuttgart
|145,95 €
|-0,18%
|05.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|146,00 €
|-0,24%
|05.07.21
