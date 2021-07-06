Erweiterte Funktionen

Lyxor Euro Government Inflatio. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2021




06.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
146,291 € 146,405 € -0,114 € -0,08% 06.07./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1650491795 LYX042 147,14 € 136,21 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		146,291 € -0,08%  05.07.21
München 146,225 € 0,00%  05.07.21
Xetra 146,305 € -0,07%  05.07.21
Frankfurt 145,95 € -0,18%  05.07.21
Stuttgart 145,95 € -0,18%  05.07.21
Düsseldorf 146,00 € -0,24%  05.07.21
