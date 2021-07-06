Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2021
06.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JPNE LU1646360542 MUL-LYX. JPX-NI.400 DEODH ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument JPNE LU1646360542 MUL-LYX. JPX-NI.400 DEODH ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,58 €
|24,11 €
|0,47 €
|+1,95%
|06.07./08:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1646360542
|LYX00T
|24,71 €
|19,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,58 €
|+1,95%
|17.06.21
|Xetra
|24,10 €
|+0,12%
|05.07.21
|Berlin
|24,09 €
|+0,10%
|05.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|24,018 €
|+0,05%
|05.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|23,99 €
|+0,04%
|05.07.21
|München
|24,065 €
|0,00%
|05.07.21
|Frankfurt
|24,015 €
|-0,06%
|05.07.21
Aktuell
