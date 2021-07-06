Erweiterte Funktionen

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2021




06.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument JPNE LU1646360542 MUL-LYX. JPX-NI.400 DEODH ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument JPNE LU1646360542 MUL-LYX. JPX-NI.400 DEODH ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,58 € 24,11 € 0,47 € +1,95% 06.07./08:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1646360542 LYX00T 24,71 € 19,55 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,58 € +1,95%  17.06.21
Xetra 24,10 € +0,12%  05.07.21
Berlin 24,09 € +0,10%  05.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 24,018 € +0,05%  05.07.21
Düsseldorf 23,99 € +0,04%  05.07.21
München 24,065 € 0,00%  05.07.21
Frankfurt 24,015 € -0,06%  05.07.21
Bitte warten...