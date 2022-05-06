Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - US8825081040
05.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|170,28 $
|176,23 $
|-5,95 $
|-3,38%
|06.05./01:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|202,25 $
|160,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|160,80 €
|-3,23%
|05.05.22
|Xetra
|163,20 €
|+2,51%
|05.05.22
|Berlin
|165,62 €
|+0,93%
|05.05.22
|Frankfurt
|165,64 €
|+0,68%
|05.05.22
|München
|165,76 €
|+0,57%
|05.05.22
|Stuttgart
|164,82 €
|+0,49%
|05.05.22
|Hannover
|164,64 €
|+0,38%
|05.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|162,46 €
|+0,21%
|05.05.22
|Hamburg
|164,00 €
|-0,01%
|05.05.22
|NYSE
|170,32 $
|-3,33%
|05.05.22
|AMEX
|170,04 $
|-3,37%
|05.05.22
|Nasdaq
|170,28 $
|-3,38%
|05.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
