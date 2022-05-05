Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - US8825081040




04.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
176,23 $ 172,54 $ 3,69 $ +2,14% 05.05./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 202,25 $ 160,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		166,40 € +1,53%  04.05.22
Nasdaq 176,23 $ +2,14%  04.05.22
NYSE 176,18 $ +2,10%  04.05.22
AMEX 175,97 $ +1,98%  04.05.22
München 164,82 € 0,00%  04.05.22
Frankfurt 164,52 € -0,44%  04.05.22
Berlin 164,10 € -0,55%  04.05.22
Hamburg 164,02 € -0,57%  04.05.22
Hannover 164,02 € -0,57%  04.05.22
Stuttgart 164,02 € -0,80%  04.05.22
Düsseldorf 162,12 € -2,02%  04.05.22
Xetra 159,20 € -3,75%  04.05.22
  = Realtime
