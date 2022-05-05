Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|176,23 $
|172,54 $
|3,69 $
|+2,14%
|05.05./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|202,25 $
|160,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|166,40 €
|+1,53%
|04.05.22
|Nasdaq
|176,23 $
|+2,14%
|04.05.22
|NYSE
|176,18 $
|+2,10%
|04.05.22
|AMEX
|175,97 $
|+1,98%
|04.05.22
|München
|164,82 €
|0,00%
|04.05.22
|Frankfurt
|164,52 €
|-0,44%
|04.05.22
|Berlin
|164,10 €
|-0,55%
|04.05.22
|Hamburg
|164,02 €
|-0,57%
|04.05.22
|Hannover
|164,02 €
|-0,57%
|04.05.22
|Stuttgart
|164,02 €
|-0,80%
|04.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|162,12 €
|-2,02%
|04.05.22
|Xetra
|159,20 €
|-3,75%
|04.05.22
