Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
Apple - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - US0378331005
04.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument APC US0378331005 APPLE INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument APC US0378331005 APPLE INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Apple
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|166,02 $
|159,48 $
|6,54 $
|+4,10%
|05.05./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0378331005
|865985
|182,90 $
|122,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|156,58 €
|+3,35%
|04.05.22
|München
|156,28 €
|+4,48%
|04.05.22
|AMEX
|166,10 $
|+4,24%
|04.05.22
|NYSE
|165,95 $
|+4,12%
|04.05.22
|Nasdaq
|166,02 $
|+4,10%
|04.05.22
|Stuttgart
|156,04 €
|+3,21%
|04.05.22
|Berlin
|154,46 €
|+2,95%
|04.05.22
|Frankfurt
|155,50 €
|+2,90%
|04.05.22
|Hannover
|152,18 €
|+1,48%
|04.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|153,36 €
|+1,29%
|04.05.22
|Hamburg
|152,24 €
|+0,77%
|04.05.22
|Xetra
|151,32 €
|+0,21%
|04.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|39015
|Apple , das erste Billione-MK U.
|01.05.22
|1
|Universal Remote Codes
|14.03.22
|39
|Apple
|10.03.22
|20533
|Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w.
|09.03.22
|Löschung
|07.03.22