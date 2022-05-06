Erweiterte Funktionen
Sanofi S.A. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - FR0000120578
05.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,54 €
|100,50 €
|0,04 €
|+0,04%
|05.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120578
|920657
|105,92 €
|81,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,74 €
|-1,07%
|05.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,40 €
|+0,73%
|05.05.22
|Hamburg
|100,54 €
|+0,04%
|05.05.22
|München
|100,64 €
|0,00%
|05.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|99,47 €
|-0,04%
|05.05.22
|Xetra
|99,52 €
|-0,22%
|05.05.22
|Frankfurt
|99,60 €
|-0,40%
|05.05.22
|Hannover
|100,50 €
|-0,73%
|05.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|104,50 $
|-0,79%
|05.05.22
|Berlin
|99,44 €
|-1,66%
|05.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
