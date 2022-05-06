Erweiterte Funktionen



Sanofi S.A. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - FR0000120578




05.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Sanofi S.A.


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,54 € 100,50 € 0,04 € +0,04% 05.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120578 920657 105,92 € 81,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,74 € -1,07%  05.05.22
Stuttgart 100,40 € +0,73%  05.05.22
Hamburg 100,54 € +0,04%  05.05.22
München 100,64 € 0,00%  05.05.22
Düsseldorf 99,47 € -0,04%  05.05.22
Xetra 99,52 € -0,22%  05.05.22
Frankfurt 99,60 € -0,40%  05.05.22
Hannover 100,50 € -0,73%  05.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 104,50 $ -0,79%  05.05.22
Berlin 99,44 € -1,66%  05.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
264 Sanofi-Aventis - interessante P. 05.04.22
5 Sanofi startet duch KZ 150 € 24.04.21
11 Aventis - Eine Übernahmeschla. 31.03.15
1 Vogelgrippe Welcher Impfstoff . 19.04.06
1 Sanofi Call 17.01.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...