UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - LU1459802754
01.08.21 21:38
Das Instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,265 €
|15,291 €
|-0,026 €
|-0,17%
|30.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1459802754
|A2APA5
|15,46 €
|12,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,08 $
|-0,50%
|29.07.21
|
|15,305 €
|+0,26%
|26.07.21
|Stuttgart
|15,081 €
|-0,01%
|30.07.21
|Xetra
|15,265 €
|-0,17%
|30.07.21
|Berlin
|15,265 €
|-0,17%
|30.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|15,1875 €
|-0,18%
|30.07.21
|Frankfurt
|15,1875 €
|-0,67%
|30.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
