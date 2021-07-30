Erweiterte Funktionen
Vanguard USD Corporate Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - LU1215454460
29.07.21 23:55
Das Instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.08.2021 The instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,68 €
|48,967 €
|-0,287 €
|-0,59%
|29.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ163K21
|A143JM
|49,98 €
|45,88 €
8,88
+1,37%
1.012
+0,40%
16,61
+0,31%
48,68
-0,59%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,8252 $
|+0,30%
|27.07.21
|
|48,6381 €
|-0,74%
|29.07.21
|München
|48,801 €
|+0,16%
|29.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,5012 $
|0,00%
|14.07.21
|Frankfurt
|48,781 €
|-0,14%
|29.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|48,533 €
|-0,49%
|29.07.21
|Xetra
|48,68 €
|-0,59%
|29.07.21
|Berlin
|48,673 €
|-0,61%
|29.07.21
|Stuttgart
|48,556 €
|-0,62%
|29.07.21
