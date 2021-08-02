Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI Emerging Mark. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - LU0480132876
01.08.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,55 €
|108,14 €
|-0,59 €
|-0,55%
|30.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0480132876
|UB42AA
|119,14 €
|89,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|128,99 $
|+2,19%
|29.07.21
|
|107,42 €
|-0,69%
|30.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|107,49 €
|-0,48%
|30.07.21
|Berlin
|107,715 €
|-0,51%
|30.07.21
|Xetra
|107,55 €
|-0,55%
|30.07.21
|Frankfurt
|107,51 €
|-0,66%
|30.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|107,23 €
|-0,73%
|30.07.21
|Hamburg
|107,14 €
|-1,22%
|30.07.21
