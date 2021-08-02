Erweiterte Funktionen

UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - LU0340285161




01.08.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
260,66 € 261,86 € -1,20 € -0,46% 30.07./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0340285161 A0NCFR 262,94 € 194,14 €
Fondsgesellschaft 		310,61 $ +0,67%  29.07.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		260,84 € -0,29%  30.07.21
Frankfurt 260,55 € -0,21%  30.07.21
Berlin 260,70 € -0,31%  30.07.21
Xetra 260,66 € -0,46%  30.07.21
Düsseldorf 260,55 € -0,48%  30.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 260,24 € -0,48%  30.07.21
München 260,06 € -0,65%  30.07.21
Hamburg 259,25 € -0,77%  30.07.21
