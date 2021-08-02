Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - LU0340285161
01.08.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|260,66 €
|261,86 €
|-1,20 €
|-0,46%
|30.07./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0340285161
|A0NCFR
|262,94 €
|194,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|310,61 $
|+0,67%
|29.07.21
|
|260,84 €
|-0,29%
|30.07.21
|Frankfurt
|260,55 €
|-0,21%
|30.07.21
|Berlin
|260,70 €
|-0,31%
|30.07.21
|Xetra
|260,66 €
|-0,46%
|30.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|260,55 €
|-0,48%
|30.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|260,24 €
|-0,48%
|30.07.21
|München
|260,06 €
|-0,65%
|30.07.21
|Hamburg
|259,25 €
|-0,77%
|30.07.21
= Realtime
