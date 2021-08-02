Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged":
SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays Gl. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - IE00BF1QPH33
01.08.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SPFU IE00BF1QPH33 SPDR BL.BA.GL.AG.BD DLHUE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument SPFU IE00BF1QPH33 SPDR BL.BA.GL.AG.BD DLHUE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,55 $
|33,526 $
|0,024 $
|+0,07%
|30.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BF1QPH33
|A2H8NM
|34,00 $
|32,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Xetra
|33,55 $
|+0,07%
|30.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.