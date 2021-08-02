Erweiterte Funktionen

SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays Gl. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - IE00BF1QPH33




01.08.21 21:38
Das Instrument SPFU IE00BF1QPH33 SPDR BL.BA.GL.AG.BD DLHUE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument SPFU IE00BF1QPH33 SPDR BL.BA.GL.AG.BD DLHUE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,55 $ 33,526 $ 0,024 $ +0,07% 30.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BF1QPH33 A2H8NM 34,00 $ 32,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Xetra 33,55 $ +0,07%  30.07.21
