Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.06.2022 - US7591EP1005
01.06.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2022 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,61 $
|21,61 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|25,56 $
|18,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,60 €
|0,00%
|01.06.22
|Frankfurt
|20,60 €
|+1,98%
|01.06.22
|Hannover
|20,60 €
|+1,98%
|01.06.22
|Stuttgart
|20,60 €
|+1,98%
|01.06.22
|Berlin
|20,60 €
|+1,98%
|01.06.22
|München
|20,20 €
|+1,00%
|01.06.22
|NYSE
|21,61 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|19,90 €
|-0,50%
|01.06.22
|Xetra
|20,00 €
|-1,96%
|01.06.22
|Nasdaq
|21,63 $
|-1,99%
|01.06.22
|AMEX
|21,61 $
|-2,17%
|01.06.22
= Realtime
