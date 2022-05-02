Erweiterte Funktionen

Continental - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2022 - DE0005439004




01.05.22 21:43
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.05.2022 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,02 € 64,40 € 1,62 € +2,52% 29.04./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005439004 543900 132,68 € 56,78 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,10 € -0,18%  29.04.22
Frankfurt 66,12 € +2,54%  29.04.22
Xetra 66,02 € +2,52%  29.04.22
Düsseldorf 65,78 € +1,64%  29.04.22
Hamburg 66,60 € +0,76%  29.04.22
München 64,86 € +0,65%  29.04.22
Stuttgart 65,12 € +0,59%  29.04.22
Hannover 66,12 € +0,15%  29.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 67,82 $ +0,10%  29.04.22
Berlin 64,80 € +0,03%  29.04.22
  = Realtime
