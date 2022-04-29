Erweiterte Funktionen
Continental - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2022 - DE0005439004
29.04.22 03:14
Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.05.2022 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,40 €
|63,44 €
|0,96 €
|+1,51%
|28.04./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|132,68 €
|56,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,76 €
|+2,27%
|28.04.22
|Hamburg
|66,10 €
|+4,32%
|28.04.22
|Berlin
|64,78 €
|+2,96%
|28.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|67,75 $
|+2,59%
|28.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|64,72 €
|+2,47%
|28.04.22
|Stuttgart
|64,74 €
|+2,40%
|28.04.22
|Hannover
|66,02 €
|+1,66%
|28.04.22
|Xetra
|64,40 €
|+1,51%
|28.04.22
|Frankfurt
|64,48 €
|+1,45%
|28.04.22
|München
|64,44 €
|-0,71%
|28.04.22
