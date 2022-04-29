Erweiterte Funktionen

Continental - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2022 - DE0005439004




29.04.22 03:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.05.2022 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,40 € 63,44 € 0,96 € +1,51% 28.04./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005439004 543900 132,68 € 56,78 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,76 € +2,27%  28.04.22
Hamburg 66,10 € +4,32%  28.04.22
Berlin 64,78 € +2,96%  28.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 67,75 $ +2,59%  28.04.22
Düsseldorf 64,72 € +2,47%  28.04.22
Stuttgart 64,74 € +2,40%  28.04.22
Hannover 66,02 € +1,66%  28.04.22
Xetra 64,40 € +1,51%  28.04.22
Frankfurt 64,48 € +1,45%  28.04.22
München 64,44 € -0,71%  28.04.22
  = Realtime
