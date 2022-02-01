Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,68 $ 55,83 $ 0,85 $ +1,52% 01.02./00:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 64,72 $ 43,38 $
Tradegate (RT) 		50,12 € +0,14%  31.01.22
Xetra 50,20 € +2,38%  31.01.22
AMEX 56,71 $ +1,65%  31.01.22
NYSE 56,665 $ +1,55%  31.01.22
Nasdaq 56,68 $ +1,52%  31.01.22
Düsseldorf 50,04 € +1,48%  31.01.22
Hamburg 50,01 € +1,23%  31.01.22
Hannover 50,01 € +1,23%  31.01.22
Berlin 49,935 € +1,23%  31.01.22
München 49,97 € +1,12%  31.01.22
Frankfurt 49,95 € +1,11%  31.01.22
Stuttgart 49,85 € +0,17%  31.01.22
