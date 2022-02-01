Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - US3119001044
01.02.22 00:56
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,68 $
|55,83 $
|0,85 $
|+1,52%
|01.02./00:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|43,38 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,12 €
|+0,14%
|31.01.22
|Xetra
|50,20 €
|+2,38%
|31.01.22
|AMEX
|56,71 $
|+1,65%
|31.01.22
|NYSE
|56,665 $
|+1,55%
|31.01.22
|Nasdaq
|56,68 $
|+1,52%
|31.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|50,04 €
|+1,48%
|31.01.22
|Hamburg
|50,01 €
|+1,23%
|31.01.22
|Hannover
|50,01 €
|+1,23%
|31.01.22
|Berlin
|49,935 €
|+1,23%
|31.01.22
|München
|49,97 €
|+1,12%
|31.01.22
|Frankfurt
|49,95 €
|+1,11%
|31.01.22
|Stuttgart
|49,85 €
|+0,17%
|31.01.22
= Realtime
