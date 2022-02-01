Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UBS-ETF MSCI World":
UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - LU0340285161
01.02.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|271,88 €
|267,39 €
|4,49 €
|+1,68%
|31.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0340285161
|A0NCFR
|290,39 €
|219,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|273,03 €
|+0,71%
|31.01.22
|Berlin
|271,65 €
|+2,16%
|31.01.22
|München
|271,52 €
|+2,01%
|31.01.22
|Hamburg
|271,35 €
|+1,93%
|31.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|272,52 €
|+1,71%
|31.01.22
|Xetra
|271,88 €
|+1,68%
|31.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|274,03 €
|+1,40%
|31.01.22
|Frankfurt
|269,99 €
|-0,09%
|31.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Passiv Anlegen... z.B. Euro S.
|14.05.10