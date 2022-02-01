Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - IE00B3W74078




01.02.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,958 € 70,898 € -0,94 € -1,33% 31.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B3W74078 A1JJTR 74,50 € 68,29 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,4999 € +2,29%  13.01.22
Frankfurt 70,392 € -0,28%  31.01.22
Düsseldorf 69,754 € -1,13%  31.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 69,765 € -1,17%  31.01.22
Xetra 69,958 € -1,33%  31.01.22
  = Realtime
