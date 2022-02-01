Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - IE00B3W74078
01.02.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,958 €
|70,898 €
|-0,94 €
|-1,33%
|31.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3W74078
|A1JJTR
|74,50 €
|68,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,4999 €
|+2,29%
|13.01.22
|Frankfurt
|70,392 €
|-0,28%
|31.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|69,754 €
|-1,13%
|31.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|69,765 €
|-1,17%
|31.01.22
|Xetra
|69,958 €
|-1,33%
|31.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.