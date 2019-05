The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 31.05.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 31.05.2019 ISIN NAME DE000A1JM6F5 Invesco Markets plc DE000A1JM6G3 Invesco Markets plc DE000A1XES75 Invesco Markets plc DE000A119M34 Invesco Markets plc DE000A119M42 Invesco Markets plc DE000A119T29 Invesco Markets plc DE000A1161M1 Invesco Markets plc DE000A141DW0 Invesco Markets plc DE000A2DPAL3 Invesco Markets plc DE000A2DPCP0 Invesco Markets plc DE000A2N4YU7 Invesco Markets plc