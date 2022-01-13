XETR : Common upload engine (CUE) - Upload functionality short codes, algoIDs

We experienced technical issues with the CUE upload functionality for short codes and algoIDs on the 12.01.2022 between 14:00 CET and 23:30 CET. Upload files submitted to CUE during this time range were not considered in the overnight batch. Hence, the TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163, and TR166 reports of trading day 12.01.2022 were incomplete. The reports TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163 were generated again on 13.01.2022 and all upload files of 12.01.2022 were considered. Updated reports were transferred to Common Report Engine (CRE) on the 13.01.2022 by 15:50 CET. The previous reports of the trading day 12.01.2022 were replaced. The report TR166 of trading day 12.01.2022 is provided asap. Am 12.01.2022 zwischen 14:00 Uhr und 23:30 Uhr kam es zu technischen Problemen der CUE Upload Funktionalitaet fuer Short Codes und AlgoIDs. Upload Dateien, die waehrend dieser Zeit an die CUE uebermittelt wurden, wurden nicht in der naechtlichen Datenverarbeitung beruecksichtigt. Somit waren die TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163 und TR166 des Handelstages 12.01.2022 unvollstaendig. Die Reports TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163 wurden am 13.01.2022 erneut erstellt und alle Upload Dateien des 12.01.2022 wurden beruecksichtigt. Die aktualisierten Reports wurden am 13.01.2022 bis 15:50 Uhr auf die Common Report Engine (CRE) transferiert. Die vorherigen Reports des Handelstages 12.01.2022 wurden ersetzt. Der Report TR166 des Handelstages 12.01.2022 wird asap zur Verfuegung gestellt. Please contact for functional questions: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com, for compliance-related questions: regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com