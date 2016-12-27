Erweiterte Funktionen
Canon ADR - XETR CNNA: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE/EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.12.16 08:14
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrumene wird heute (27.12.2016) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (12/27/2016).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL
SEPARATOR: . ):
CNNA US1380063099 CANON INC.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument aus technischen Grnden
nicht angezeigt.
For technical reasons the EX-Indicator is not displayed for this
instrument today.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,175 €
|28,524 €
|-1,349 €
|-4,73%
|27.12./08:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1380063099
|866490
|28,78 €
|23,25 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
