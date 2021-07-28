Erweiterte Funktionen
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VER. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - DE000A3E5DW4
28.07.21 00:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 The instrument DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,70 €
|51,88 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,35%
|27.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3E5DW4
|A3E5DW
|52,50 €
|49,06 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.