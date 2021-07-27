Erweiterte Funktionen



DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VER. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - DE000A3E5DW4




26.07.21 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DWN DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2021 The instrument DWN DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,88 € 51,20 € 0,68 € +1,33% 26.07./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3E5DW4 A3E5DW 52,50 € 49,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 51,60 € +2,71%  26.07.21
Xetra 51,88 € +1,33%  26.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Größte Uran-Entdeckung der vergangenen Jahre? 500% Uran Aktientip im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...