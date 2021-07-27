Das Instrument DWN DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2021 The instrument DWN DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021