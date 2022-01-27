Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Group":
 Aktien      Futures    


BHP Group - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2022 - GB00BH0P3Z91




27.01.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022 The instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Uran-Aktie startet jetzt durch
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,75 € 27,95 € 0,80 € +2,86% 26.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BH0P3Z91 A2N9WV 30,30 € 20,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,60 € +0,88%  26.01.22
Xetra 28,75 € +2,86%  26.01.22
Frankfurt 28,80 € +2,67%  26.01.22
Stuttgart 28,55 € +1,78%  26.01.22
Hamburg 28,20 € +1,44%  26.01.22
Hannover 28,20 € +1,44%  26.01.22
München 28,20 € +1,44%  26.01.22
Düsseldorf 28,45 € +1,25%  26.01.22
Berlin 28,50 € +0,71%  26.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Aufwärtstrend bestätigt. Neuer 264% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
514 BHP Billiton - Im Fadenkreuz v. 25.11.21
18 -- Invest in Australia -- 22.08.17
628 Minen, Metalle, Rohstoffe, Ener. 05.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...