Das Instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022 The instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022