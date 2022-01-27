Erweiterte Funktionen
BHP Group - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2022 - GB00BH0P3Z91
27.01.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022 The instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,75 €
|27,95 €
|0,80 €
|+2,86%
|26.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BH0P3Z91
|A2N9WV
|30,30 €
|20,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,60 €
|+0,88%
|26.01.22
|Xetra
|28,75 €
|+2,86%
|26.01.22
|Frankfurt
|28,80 €
|+2,67%
|26.01.22
|Stuttgart
|28,55 €
|+1,78%
|26.01.22
|Hamburg
|28,20 €
|+1,44%
|26.01.22
|Hannover
|28,20 €
|+1,44%
|26.01.22
|München
|28,20 €
|+1,44%
|26.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|28,45 €
|+1,25%
|26.01.22
|Berlin
|28,50 €
|+0,71%
|26.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
