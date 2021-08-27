Erweiterte Funktionen
Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.08.2021 - US57772K1016
27.08.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2021 The instrument US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,14 $
|104,37 $
|-1,23 $
|-1,18%
|26.08./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|108,60 $
|63,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|88,56 €
|+1,13%
|26.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|89,22 €
|+0,56%
|25.08.21
|München
|88,58 €
|-0,06%
|26.08.21
|AMEX
|103,95 $
|-0,27%
|25.08.21
|Frankfurt
|88,40 €
|-0,33%
|26.08.21
|Hamburg
|88,46 €
|-0,35%
|26.08.21
|Hannover
|88,46 €
|-0,35%
|26.08.21
|Berlin
|88,19 €
|-0,62%
|26.08.21
|Nasdaq
|103,14 $
|-1,18%
|25.08.21
|NYSE
|103,11 $
|-1,19%
|25.08.21
|Stuttgart
|87,50 €
|-1,36%
|26.08.21
|Xetra
|86,01 €
|-1,70%
|26.08.21
