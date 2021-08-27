Erweiterte Funktionen

Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.08.2021 - US57772K1016




27.08.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2021 The instrument US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021

Finanztrends Video zu Maxim Integrated Products


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,14 $ 104,37 $ -1,23 $ -1,18% 26.08./14:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 108,60 $ 63,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		88,56 € +1,13%  26.08.21
Düsseldorf 89,22 € +0,56%  25.08.21
München 88,58 € -0,06%  26.08.21
AMEX 103,95 $ -0,27%  25.08.21
Frankfurt 88,40 € -0,33%  26.08.21
Hamburg 88,46 € -0,35%  26.08.21
Hannover 88,46 € -0,35%  26.08.21
Berlin 88,19 € -0,62%  26.08.21
Nasdaq 103,14 $ -1,18%  25.08.21
NYSE 103,11 $ -1,19%  25.08.21
Stuttgart 87,50 € -1,36%  26.08.21
Xetra 86,01 € -1,70%  26.08.21
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 25.04.21
