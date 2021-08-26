Erweiterte Funktionen
Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.08.2021 - US57772K1016
25.08.21 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,14 $
|104,37 $
|-1,23 $
|-1,18%
|26.08./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|108,60 $
|63,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,00 €
|-0,86%
|25.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|89,22 €
|+0,56%
|25.08.21
|Hamburg
|88,77 €
|-0,26%
|25.08.21
|Hannover
|88,77 €
|-0,26%
|25.08.21
|AMEX
|103,95 $
|-0,27%
|25.08.21
|Berlin
|88,74 €
|-0,47%
|25.08.21
|Stuttgart
|88,71 €
|-0,86%
|25.08.21
|Nasdaq
|103,14 $
|-1,18%
|25.08.21
|NYSE
|103,11 $
|-1,19%
|25.08.21
|Frankfurt
|88,69 €
|-1,27%
|25.08.21
|Xetra
|87,50 €
|-1,69%
|25.08.21
|München
|88,63 €
|-2,09%
|25.08.21
= Realtime
