Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021