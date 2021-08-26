Erweiterte Funktionen

Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.08.2021 - US57772K1016




25.08.21 23:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,14 $ 104,37 $ -1,23 $ -1,18% 26.08./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 108,60 $ 63,74 $
Tradegate (RT) 		88,00 € -0,86%  25.08.21
Düsseldorf 89,22 € +0,56%  25.08.21
Hamburg 88,77 € -0,26%  25.08.21
Hannover 88,77 € -0,26%  25.08.21
AMEX 103,95 $ -0,27%  25.08.21
Berlin 88,74 € -0,47%  25.08.21
Stuttgart 88,71 € -0,86%  25.08.21
Nasdaq 103,14 $ -1,18%  25.08.21
NYSE 103,11 $ -1,19%  25.08.21
Frankfurt 88,69 € -1,27%  25.08.21
Xetra 87,50 € -1,69%  25.08.21
München 88,63 € -2,09%  25.08.21
  = Realtime
