DIC Asset - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.03.2022 - DE000A1X3XX4
24.03.22 00:20
Das Instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2022 The instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,48 €
|15,76 €
|-0,28 €
|-1,78%
|23.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1X3XX4
|A1X3XX
|16,19 €
|13,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,59 €
|-1,33%
|23.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|17,65 $
|+4,41%
|22.03.22
|München
|15,69 €
|+1,62%
|23.03.22
|Hamburg
|15,48 €
|+0,26%
|23.03.22
|Hannover
|15,48 €
|+0,26%
|23.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|15,51 €
|-0,96%
|23.03.22
|Stuttgart
|15,52 €
|-1,15%
|23.03.22
|Berlin
|15,56 €
|-1,52%
|23.03.22
|Frankfurt
|15,48 €
|-1,53%
|23.03.22
|Xetra
|15,48 €
|-1,78%
|23.03.22
