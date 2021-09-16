Erweiterte Funktionen
Continental - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - DE0005439004
16.09.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,08 €
|112,18 €
|0,90 €
|+0,80%
|15.09./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|132,68 €
|84,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,50 €
|+1,09%
|15.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|134,77 $
|+3,31%
|14.09.21
|Stuttgart
|113,28 €
|+1,32%
|15.09.21
|Xetra
|113,08 €
|+0,80%
|15.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|113,12 €
|+0,78%
|15.09.21
|Frankfurt
|113,20 €
|+0,44%
|15.09.21
|Berlin
|112,12 €
|-0,09%
|15.09.21
|Hamburg
|112,20 €
|-0,21%
|15.09.21
|Hannover
|111,88 €
|-0,43%
|15.09.21
|München
|112,12 €
|-0,62%
|15.09.21
= Realtime
