Lang & Schwarz - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.02.2022 - DE0006459324




09.02.22 01:08
Das Instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022 The instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
72,90 € 73,00 € -0,10 € -0,14% 08.02./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006459324 645932 150,00 € 70,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,60 € -1,78%  08.02.22
Frankfurt 72,40 € +0,28%  08.02.22
Xetra 72,90 € -0,14%  08.02.22
Stuttgart 72,00 € -1,37%  08.02.22
Düsseldorf 71,50 € -1,38%  08.02.22
München 72,90 € -8,87%  08.02.22
Berlin 71,90 € -10,13%  08.02.22
Bitte warten...