Das Instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022 The instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022