Lang & Schwarz - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.02.2022 - DE0006459324
09.02.22 01:08
Das Instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022 The instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,90 €
|73,00 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,14%
|08.02./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006459324
|645932
|150,00 €
|70,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,60 €
|-1,78%
|08.02.22
|Frankfurt
|72,40 €
|+0,28%
|08.02.22
|Xetra
|72,90 €
|-0,14%
|08.02.22
|Stuttgart
|72,00 €
|-1,37%
|08.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|71,50 €
|-1,38%
|08.02.22
|München
|72,90 €
|-8,87%
|08.02.22
|Berlin
|71,90 €
|-10,13%
|08.02.22
= Realtime
