Das Instrument TSWE NL0010408704 VANECK SUST.WORLD EQ.UC.E ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2021 The instrument TSWE NL0010408704 VANECK SUST.WORLD EQ.UC.E ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2021