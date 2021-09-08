Erweiterte Funktionen
Think Sustainable World UCITS. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.09.2021 - NL0010408704
08.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TSWE NL0010408704 VANECK SUST.WORLD EQ.UC.E ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2021 The instrument TSWE NL0010408704 VANECK SUST.WORLD EQ.UC.E ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,68 €
|116,44 €
|-0,76 €
|-0,65%
|07.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0010408704
|A12HWR
|116,54 €
|81,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,86 €
|-0,50%
|07.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|115,84 €
|-0,38%
|07.09.21
|Berlin
|115,94 €
|-0,43%
|07.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|115,52 €
|-0,60%
|07.09.21
|Frankfurt
|115,66 €
|-0,62%
|07.09.21
|München
|115,64 €
|-0,65%
|07.09.21
|Xetra
|115,68 €
|-0,65%
|07.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.