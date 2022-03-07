Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.22 22:39
Das Instrument US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2022 The instrument US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,99 $ 55,98 $ 0,01 $ +0,02% 04.03./01:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67020Y1001 A0HGWX 56,00 $ 39,94 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,58 € +0,56%  03.03.22
Berlin 50,22 € +1,13%  03.03.22
Stuttgart 50,22 € +0,94%  03.03.22
München 50,28 € +0,88%  03.03.22
Frankfurt 50,10 € +0,70%  03.03.22
Xetra 50,66 € +0,64%  03.03.22
Düsseldorf 50,52 € +0,52%  03.03.22
NYSE 56,00 $ +0,04%  03.03.22
AMEX 55,995 $ +0,03%  03.03.22
Nasdaq 55,99 $ +0,02%  03.03.22
  = Realtime
