Nuance Communications - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.03.2022 - US67020Y1001
04.03.22 01:05
Das Instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.03.2022 The instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,99 $
|55,98 $
|0,01 $
|+0,02%
|04.03./01:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67020Y1001
|A0HGWX
|56,00 $
|39,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,58 €
|+0,56%
|03.03.22
|Berlin
|50,22 €
|+1,13%
|03.03.22
|Stuttgart
|50,22 €
|+0,94%
|03.03.22
|München
|50,28 €
|+0,88%
|03.03.22
|Frankfurt
|50,10 €
|+0,70%
|03.03.22
|Xetra
|50,66 €
|+0,64%
|03.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|50,52 €
|+0,52%
|03.03.22
|NYSE
|56,00 $
|+0,04%
|03.03.22
|AMEX
|55,995 $
|+0,03%
|03.03.22
|Nasdaq
|55,99 $
|+0,02%
|03.03.22
