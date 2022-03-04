Erweiterte Funktionen



04.03.22 01:05
Das Instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.03.2022 The instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.03.2022

