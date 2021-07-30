Das Instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021 The instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021