Nanosphere Health Sciences - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - FR0010220475
29.07.21 23:55
Das Instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021 The instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2701 $
|0,399 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA63010P2098
|A3CRGY
|0,66 €
|0,088 €
0,27
+8,00%
4,31
+3,86%
0,48
+1,27%
0,081
+0,50%
116,68
0,00%
111,92
-0,01%
35,78
-4,20%
0,27
-32,31%
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,139 €
|+0,72%
|29.07.21
|Berlin
|0,22 €
|+0,46%
|29.07.21
|Stuttgart
|0,1924 €
|-0,72%
|29.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2701 $
|-32,31%
|28.07.21
