Lloyd Fonds - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2022 - DE000A12UP29
01.02.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument L1OA DE000A12UP29 LLOYD FONDS AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2022 The instrument L1OA DE000A12UP29 LLOYD FONDS AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,80 €
|12,50 €
|1,30 €
|+10,40%
|31.01./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A12UP29
|A12UP2
|17,15 €
|6,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,80 €
|+10,40%
|31.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,50 €
|+9,31%
|31.01.22
|Xetra
|13,50 €
|+8,00%
|31.01.22
|Stuttgart
|13,55 €
|+7,97%
|31.01.22
|Frankfurt
|13,65 €
|+4,60%
|31.01.22
|Hamburg
|12,75 €
|-2,67%
|31.01.22
|München
|12,75 €
|-2,67%
|31.01.22
|Berlin
|12,75 €
|-2,67%
|31.01.22
