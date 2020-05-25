Erweiterte Funktionen



SRV YHTIOET OYJ - XETR : B7J CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT




25.05.20 08:57
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name FI0009015309 B7J SRV YHTIOET OYJ

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,65 € 0,86 € -0,21 € -24,42% 25.05./11:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI0009015309 A0MSY7 1,74 € 0,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,69 € -19,95%  08:04
Berlin 0,69 € -19,95%  08:16
Xetra 0,65 € -24,42%  09:13
Stuttgart 0,622 € -25,78%  09:04
  = Realtime
