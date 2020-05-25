Erweiterte Funktionen
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name FI0009015309 B7J SRV YHTIOET OYJ
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,65 €
|0,86 €
|-0,21 €
|-24,42%
|25.05./11:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009015309
|A0MSY7
|1,74 €
|0,65 €
= Realtime
