Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI Eastern Europe C. - XETR : Aussetzung Wertpapiere/Suspension of Instruments EOD
04.03.22 13:23
Xetra Newsboard
Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es ist folgender Einzelwert betroffen: Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN Capped UCITS ETF USD (Dist) IQQR IE00B0M63953
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,60 €
|6,50 €
|-0,90 €
|-13,85%
|04.03./14:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B0M63953
|A0HGWB
|26,51 €
|5,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,0392 $
|-15,87%
|25.02.22
|
|12,10 €
|-24,80%
|28.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,00 €
|+7,35%
|12:45
|Frankfurt
|6,90 €
|+6,15%
|13:38
|Berlin
|12,05 €
|+3,88%
|01.03.22
|München
|10,00 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Hamburg
|10,00 €
|-5,66%
|03.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|10,81 €
|-12,38%
|01.03.22
|Xetra
|5,60 €
|-13,85%
|14:48
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.