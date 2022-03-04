Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es ist folgender Einzelwert betroffen: Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN Capped UCITS ETF USD (Dist) IQQR IE00B0M63953