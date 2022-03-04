Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares MSCI Eastern Europe C. - XETR : Aussetzung Wertpapiere/Suspension of Instruments EOD




04.03.22 13:23
Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es ist folgender Einzelwert betroffen: Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN Capped UCITS ETF USD (Dist) IQQR IE00B0M63953

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,60 € 6,50 € -0,90 € -13,85% 04.03./14:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B0M63953 A0HGWB 26,51 € 5,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		18,0392 $ -15,87%  25.02.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,10 € -24,80%  28.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 7,00 € +7,35%  12:45
Frankfurt 6,90 € +6,15%  13:38
Berlin 12,05 € +3,88%  01.03.22
München 10,00 € 0,00%  09:15
Hamburg 10,00 € -5,66%  03.03.22
Düsseldorf 10,81 € -12,38%  01.03.22
Xetra 5,60 € -13,85%  14:48
  = Realtime
