ISIN Name XS2265368097 GPF Physical Gold ETC Securities XS2265369574 GPF Physical Silver ETC Securities XS2265369731 GPF Physical Platinum ETC Securities XS2265370234 GPF Physical Palladium ETC Securities XS2314660700 GPF Physical Nickel ETC Securities XS2314659447 GPF Physical Copper ETC Securities Wir verweisen auf Unternehmensmitteilungen in Bezug auf die betreffenden ETC-Wertpapiere. Der Emittent teilt hierin mit, dass Apex Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (in ihrer Eigenschaft als Administrator) festgestellt hat, dass der Ruecktritt von Global Palladium Fund, L.P. von seiner Rolle als Metallkontrahent im Rahmen des GPF Physical Metal ETC Securities Programms mit Wirkung vom 22. April 2022, 18.00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit, ein Stoerungsereignis im Sinne von Bedingung 8(a)(ii) (Stoerung des Dienstleisters) der ETC-Wertpapiere darstellt. Dies fuehrt zu einer Aussetzung des Handels der betroffenen Produkte um 18:00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit bis zu der Beseitigung der Stoerung. We refer to the company announcements in respect of the ETC Securities. The Issuer hereby notifies the market that Apex Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (acting in its capacity as Administrator) has determined that the resignation of Global Palladium Fund, L.P. from its role as metals counterparty under the GPF Physical Metal ETC Securities Programme with effect from 6pm Swiss time on 22 April 2022 constitutes a disruption event for the purposes of Condition 8(a)(ii) (Service Provider Disruption) of the ETC Securities. This leads to a suspension of the affected products at 6pm Swiss time until the issue has been solved.