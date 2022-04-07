Erweiterte Funktionen



Aeci - XETR : A7Z: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




07.04.22 08:02
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD

Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,70 € 6,90 € -0,20 € -2,90% 07.04./09:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000000220 863727 7,30 € 5,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 6,85 € 0,00%  09:10
Frankfurt 6,70 € -2,90%  08:02
  = Realtime
