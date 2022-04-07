Erweiterte Funktionen
Aeci - XETR : A7Z: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
07.04.22 08:02
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,70 €
|6,90 €
|-0,20 €
|-2,90%
|07.04./09:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000000220
|863727
|7,30 €
|5,25 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.