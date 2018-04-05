Erweiterte Funktionen


XBUL IT0005222325 - SUSPENSION




05.04.18 15:21
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until further notice as per Prospects MTF Notice 03/2018 dated
5th April 2018.

Instrument Name: SFA ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: SFA
ISIN: IT0005222325

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


