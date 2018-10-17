XBUL BUL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 18.10.2018-001

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day18.10.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am18.10.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT 0BVA XBUL BG2100022172 BULFINANCE INVESTMENT AD-SOFIA BSB0 BON BGN N