Erweiterte Funktionen
XBUL BUL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 18.04.2018-001
18.04.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
18.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
18.04.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT ESNB XBUL BGSRBBE05183 EXPAT SERBIA BELEX15 UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N
18.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
18.04.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT ESNB XBUL BGSRBBE05183 EXPAT SERBIA BELEX15 UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N
Aktuell