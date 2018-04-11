Erweiterte Funktionen
XBUL BUL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 12.04.2018-001
12.04.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
12.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
12.04.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT MKK1 XBUL BGMACMB06181 EXPAT MACEDONIA MBI UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N
12.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
12.04.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT MKK1 XBUL BGMACMB06181 EXPAT MACEDONIA MBI UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N
Aktuell