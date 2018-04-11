XBUL BUL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 12.04.2018-001

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day12.04.2018Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am12.04.2018TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT MKK1 XBUL BGMACMB06181 EXPAT MACEDONIA MBI UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N