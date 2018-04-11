XBUL BUL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 12.04.2018-001

Erweiterte Funktionen


The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
12.04.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
12.04.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT MKK1 XBUL BGMACMB06181 EXPAT MACEDONIA MBI UCITS ETF BST0 EQU EUR N


