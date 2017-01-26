Erweiterte Funktionen

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 Earnings Drop 51%




26.01.17 22:38
dpa-AFX


LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd.

(WYNN) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $104.08 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.8% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.


Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $51.00 Mln. vs. $104.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,81 $ 95,50 $ 8,31 $ +8,70% 27.01./18:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9831341071 663244 109,50 $ 56,51 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		97,39 € +8,69%  18:36
Nasdaq 103,81 $ +8,70%  18:50
Düsseldorf 95,16 € +8,15%  09:11
Stuttgart 96,538 € +7,85%  17:17
Berlin 92,65 € +6,12%  08:08
Hamburg 93,00 € +5,69%  08:10
München 93,53 € +5,08%  08:00
Frankfurt 93,00 € +1,51%  09:06
  = Realtime
