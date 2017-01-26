Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 Earnings Drop 51%
26.01.17 22:38
dpa-AFX
LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd.
(WYNN) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $104.08 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.8% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $51.00 Mln. vs. $104.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,81 $
|95,50 $
|8,31 $
|+8,70%
|27.01./18:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9831341071
|663244
|109,50 $
|56,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,39 €
|+8,69%
|18:36
|Nasdaq
|103,81 $
|+8,70%
|18:50
|Düsseldorf
|95,16 €
|+8,15%
|09:11
|Stuttgart
|96,538 €
|+7,85%
|17:17
|Berlin
|92,65 €
|+6,12%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|93,00 €
|+5,69%
|08:10
|München
|93,53 €
|+5,08%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|93,00 €
|+1,51%
|09:06
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|29
|Kursziel zu Wynn gesucht
|02.11.15