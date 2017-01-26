Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 Earnings Drop 51%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wynn Resorts":

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd.



(WYNN) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $104.08 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.8% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $51.00 Mln. vs. $104.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.8%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM