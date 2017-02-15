Erweiterte Funktionen



Wyndham Worldwide Reports 29% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




15.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $146 million, or $1.35 per share. This was up from $113 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.32 billion. This was up from $1.31 billion last year.


Wyndham Worldwide earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $146 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.80 - $5.95 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Bitte warten...