Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Wow: $69 Flights From West Coast To Europe




10.01.17 20:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iceland-based discount airlines WOW Tuesday unveiled $69.99 one-way fares for its flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Europe.


The limited time $69.99 tickets are available from Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bristol and Edinburgh.


The tickets will be available from today and will be offered for flights between January 15, 2017 and April 5, 2017.


"WOW air's goal is to enable everybody to fly by offering the lowest fares on the market," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "It's exciting to be driving change in the industry and to stimulate the market by offering these super low fares across the Atlantic. I am very proud that by offering $69.99 USD fares we are enabling thousands of people to travel that otherwise could not afford it."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Beeindruckend: Hikari 21:33
11 scheinbar fällt doch noch die 1. 02.01.17
  Löschung 24.09.16
507 TEPCO: Zerfall eines Atomkonz. 31.08.16
375 TIPTEL AG unterwegs Richtun. 18.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...