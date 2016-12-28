Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


World's Top Ten Advertising Campaigns Of 2016




28.12.16 21:07
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - An advertisement is an audio or visual form of marketing to promote or sell a product, service or idea.

It is seen as the best way to communicate to and inform customers about brands or products.


Advertising is communicated through various mass media, including old media such as newspapers, magazines, television, radio, outdoor advertising or direct mail; or new media such as search results, blogs, websites or text messages.


Warc, a global marketing intelligence firm, has released a list of the world's 100 best marketing campaigns for 2016. The campaigns were ranked based on marketing that made a difference, drove business performance or changed consumer behavior.


Campaigns across the retail, toiletries and automotive categories dominated the rankings in 2016. The U.S. dominated the list of country rankings, according to Warc. Here is the top-ten list by Warc.


CLICK HERE for the World's Top Ten Advertising Campaigns of 2016


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,445 $ 41,61 $ -0,165 $ -0,40% 28.12./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1912161007 850663 47,13 $ 39,88 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,75 € -0,34%  20:33
Berlin 39,95 € +0,40%  17:23
Düsseldorf 39,85 € +0,25%  14:44
Frankfurt 39,90 € +0,25%  19:57
Hamburg 39,90 € +0,14%  10:30
München 39,83 € 0,00%  09:00
Hannover 39,75 € -0,09%  08:07
Stuttgart 39,756 € -0,36%  21:52
NYSE 41,445 $ -0,40%  21:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
483 Coca-Cola 10.10.16
  Löschung 18.02.16
66 Inverse Kursentwicklung todsich. 30.07.12
4 Coca Cola 08.05.12
3 Coca Cola im Xetra 20.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...