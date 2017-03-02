World's Oldest Fossils Discovered

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The remains of microorganisms at least 3,770 million years old, believed to be oldest fossils ever found, have been discovered by researchers.





Tiny filaments and tubes formed by bacteria that lived on iron were found encased in quartz layers in the Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt (NSB), Quebec, Canada, by an international team led by UCL scientists.

The NSB contains some of the oldest sedimentary rocks known on Earth which likely formed part of an iron-rich deep-sea hydrothermal vent system that provided a habitat for Earth's first life forms between 3,770 and 4,300 million years ago.

"Our discovery supports the idea that life emerged from hot, seafloor vents shortly after planet Earth formed. This speedy appearance of life on Earth fits with other evidence of recently discovered 3,700 million year old sedimentary mounds that were shaped by microorganisms," said first author, PhD student Matthew Dodd (UCL Earth Sciences and the London Centre for Nanotechnology).

The discovery was reported in the journal Nature.

