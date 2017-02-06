World's Longest Flight Now 17 Hours

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways has launched the world's longest scheduled commercial flight with service of its flight from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand.





The world's longest commercial flight will take 17 hours and 30 minutes and will cover a distance of 14,535 kilometers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker traveled on board the inaugural flight from Doha to Auckland and was welcomed by Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister of Trade and State Owned Enterprises; and Auckland Airport Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, Qatar Airways said in a statement.

"The launch of our new service to Auckland is an important milestone for Qatar Airways as we expand both in the region and globally across our network providing more options and better connections to exciting business and leisure destinations in Europe and the Middle East," Al Baker said.

The outbound journey from Doha to Auckland takes about 16 hours and 20 minutes on the Boeing 777-200LR, while return trip takes nearly 17 hours and 30 minutes due to headwinds.

Previously, Qatar Airways' rival Emirates had held the record for the longest route between Dubai and Auckland.

