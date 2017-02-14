Erweiterte Funktionen



World Fuel Services Reveals 58% Decline In Q4 Earnings




14.02.17 22:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its profit came in at $25.2 million, or $0.36 per share. This was down from $60.2 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $7.79 billion. This was up from $6.73 billion last year.


World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $25.2 Mln. vs. $60.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.1% -Revenue (Q4): $7.79 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.8%


