World Fuel Services Provides Earnings Guidance For 2017
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) announced the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.55 and $2.90 for the full year 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.04. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
"We remain committed to driving cost efficiencies in our business and we have identified $20 million of additional annualized cost savings across the business, which should help deliver a stronger result in 2017," said Ira Birns, CFO.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,36 $
|45,72 $
|-0,36 $
|-0,79%
|15.02./01:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9814751064
|877876
|51,01 $
|38,79 $
