Worker Trapped In Cargo Hold For United Flight, Survives




03.01.17 19:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A baggage handler was left locked inside an airplane's cargo hold during a one and half hour flight.


Luckily, the baggage handler, Reginald Gaskin, survived the incident without any harm.


The United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines, took off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport just before 3 p.m. Sunday and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport about 90 minutes later.


The flight reached altitudes of up to 27,000 feet, where outside temperatures can reach to minus 30 to 34 degrees. A United spokeswoman did not disclose whether the plane's cargo hold was temperature controlled or pressurized. The airline said it was investigation about the incident.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


